The Minister of state for Water Aisha Sekindi has said that Ugandans will have safe and affordable drinking water by 2030.

Her optimism is based on among other factors, the fact that the Sustainable Climate Impact Fund (SCIF) is committed to working to improve health, wellbeing and socio-economic opportunities of communities affected by climate change in several parts of the country including Kalungu, Lyantonde and Kabarole districts.

Addressing stakeholders at a seminar on climate change action in Uganda held at Maple leaf hotel, Masaka, Minister Sekindi said Uganda’s aim is to have safe and affordable drinking water and improved sanitation for all by 2030.

“Our mission is a commitment to conducting scientific research and research capacity building of the highest quality with significant effect on health outcomes for the communities of Uganda, Africa and the world at large”, Sekindi said.

The high level seminar was hosted by the Sustainable Climate Impact Fund (SCIF), a pioneering social enterprise aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of communities affected by climate change and create socio-economic opportunities, especially for women.

SCIF refurbishes water points that have been non-functional due to disrepair, and currently harbor several health risks to surrounding communities. All installed boreholes are accompanied by community hygiene education programs implemented by Water Aid Uganda, and environmental conservation messages.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the event, Ola Banlole, SCIF Operations Lead said through this initiative some of the aims of sustainable development are being realised.

“We are delighted that our SCIF Safe Water project is changing people’s lives for the better. We know from health centers that cases of waterborne diseases have reduced where SCIF has refurbished boreholes and women have been able to grow their businesses, said Bankole.