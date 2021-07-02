By AFP More by this Author

As evening falls in the Ugandan capital, traders at the country’s biggest market prepare for another long, cold night’s sleep between the fruit and vegetable stalls, forbidden from returning home.

Under a strict 42-day coronavirus lockdown imposed on June 18, vendors at Nakasero market in downtown Kampala were allowed to keep trading — but only if they agreed not to return home and sleep where they worked.

The government distributed mosquito nets, drinking water and soap to roughly 600 vendors suddenly faced with a six-week stretch away from home, confined to the cramped quarters of the marketplace.

Comfort is in short supply. Personal space is scarce, and amenities ill equipped to handle so many people.

Come evening, the lucky ones find prime real estate between mountains of fresh produce and crates of chickens.

The air may be stale and muggy, but at least a tin roof covers their heads.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/uganda-s-traders-sleep-rough-as-covid-lockdown-drags-on-3458248