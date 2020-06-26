

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Human rights commission has called on government and its agencies to recommit to the fight against torture in the country.

This comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day in support of victims of Torture under the theme “Speak out against Torture during and after COVID 19”.

The commission’s acting chairman Dr Amooti Katebalirwe says the DPP and other enforcement agencies should step up the use of the prevention and prohibition of torture act 2012 and ensure that all perpetuators of torture including state and non-state actors are brought to book and prosecuted

He further proposes training of Local defence Unit personnel and refresher courses for serving officers.

UHRC statistics 2015-2018 show that violation of the freedom from torture ranked highest among the complaints registered standing at 346 complaints.