By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has raised concerns over allegations of extra Judicial killings in the country.

This follows killing of a number of suspects believed to be linked with the Allied Democratic Forces terrorists who claimed responsibility for the Kampala twin bombings last month.

Addressing the media ahead of the international Human rights Day, the Commission’s chairperson Mariam Wangadya said while they commend security forces for continued efforts to restore peace, there is concern over the extra Judicial killings.

She says in execution of their duties, the armed forces must respect human rights and freedoms.

The commission urges both state and non-state actors to desist from acts of torture and cruelty.