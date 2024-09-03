The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has condemned the arrest and prosecution of anti-corruption nude protestors, calling for their release.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Ms Mariam Wangadya says that the three young women who were peacefully walking to Parliament calling for the resignation of the Speaker over alleged corruption, armed with just placards were simply exercising their right to be heard by their elected representatives.

She says it is unfortunate that despite posing no threat to the public or any individual, the women were arrested, charged with the offense of Common Nuisance, and remanded to Luzira prison until September 12, 2024.

Wangadya described the charges as outrageous, noting that the alleged offense had no victim and caused no harm to any member of the public.

“All they were armed with placards, Parliament is the place where all their national elected leaders sit. They had every right to walk to Parliament to demand to be listened to,” she said on Tuesday.