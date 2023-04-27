The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has condemned police for violently stopping lawful gatherings and peaceful demonstrations by MPs and other Ugandans.

The Commission’s executive director, Mariam Wangadya has noted with concern the manner in which police officers stopped events organized by female MPs to celebrate belated Women’s Day in Mityana and Buvuma.

She has also criticized the manner in which police officers brutally arrested pre-medical interns who were protesting against their delayed deployment in health facilities.

Whereas she has commanded the police leadership for suspending 11 of its officers who were involved in the brutal arrest of Buvuma Woman MP Susan Mugabi, Wangadya has decried the growing trend of police’s highhandedness in public order management.

She has asked police officers to act professionally in the performance of their duties and observe the law including people’s right to freedom of speech, assembly, and to demonstrate peacefully.