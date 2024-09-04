By Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has denounced the Uganda Police Force’s (UPF) behavior during an incident involving Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, as “grossly inappropriate” and “substandard”. The Commission’s Chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya emphasized this in a phone interview with KFM on Wednesday.

Wangadya further urged the police to always exercise utmost professionalism and care while performing their duties. While she noted police’s claims that Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, the UHRC did not confirm whether they were caused by bullets or a teargas canister, describing the situation as “deeply troubling”.

“The police’s account suggests Bobi Wine fell, but we haven’t confirmed whether bullets or teargas canisters caused his injuries,” Wangadya said.

“I currently cannot confirm the exact cause, but our team is investigating. I request that supporters of the National Unity Platform and all Ugandans take this matter seriously,” she added.