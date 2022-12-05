Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has today dispatched a team of its staff to visit detained former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta at Luzira prison.

Police on November 28 arrested the leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party for failing to honor their summons issued to him over alleged reckless remarks.

Kabuleta was arrested on Monday last week from the party head offices in Bugolobi, Kampala, shortly after conducting his weekly press conference, and whisked away by men dressed in civilian clothes.

Ms. Ruth Ssekindi, the director of monitoring and inspections at Uganda Human Rights Commission says they dispatched the team to ascertain whether the one-time presidential candidate was in good health and confirm if his rights were not violated.

She quashed social media reports that Mr. Kabuleta had been denied access to his lawyers and medical team, saying that he had full access to his team while in detention.