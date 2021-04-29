By Prossy Kisakye

Uganda Human Rights Commission has implored security agencies to always investigate and prosecute errant officers who allegedly violate the rights of journalists.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, ahead of the World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every 3rd May, the acting chairperson of the commission Charles Katebalirwe Amooti, said bartering journalists is a form of human rights violation which should be stopped.

He asked top security heads not to take this lightly but investigate and discipline accordingly, individual officers found guilty of violating the rights of members of the fourth estate.

Meanwhile Katebalirwe reminded journalists to ensure professional, responsible and constructive reporting at all times.