

By Benjamin Jumbe

Officials from the Uganda Human Rights Commission have underscored the need for continued collaboration with the electoral commission to enhance civic and voter education.

This was during an engagement with the Electoral commission officials last evening following a letter written to the body in August seeking a meeting over several issues.

The UHRC acting chairman Amooti Katabalirwe says among other recommendations is ensuring all eligible voters are allowed to exercise their right to vote, and dealing with violence and voter bribery.

Meanwhile the electoral commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama called for concerted effort from all stakeholders to deliver free and fair elections.