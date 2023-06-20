The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has rallied the globe to join Uganda’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism following the recent attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District

Addressing journalists in Kampala, UHRC chairperson Mariam Wangadya noted that terrorism is a global threat to democracy, rule of law, economic development, human rights, stability and as such, requires a multipronged response.

She has also asked security agencies in Uganda to put in more effort in ensuring safety of citizens from such incidents.

Wangadya says cash from government is just ‘Mabugo’ (financial support) as no money can compensate human life.

“I believe the ‘Mabugo’ given to these families is a show of empathy by government and that there is more to come. I do not expect that the government will have to be compelled to give what you call compensation to these families. I’m saying what you call compensation because honestly I do not believe there is any amount of money that can compensate a parent who has lost a child,” Wangadya said.

The Saturday attack that claimed the lives of at least 41 people, most of them students, is believed to have been carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).