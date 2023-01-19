Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has today released its findings about the missing 25 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters. These were arrested and detained during and after the 2021 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at UHRC head offices in Kampala on Thursday morning, the Commission’s Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya said that they received a list of 25 missing persons from NUP leadership who were arrested and detained in different places.

However, according to the commission’s findings, 7 of the 25 were released from prison in December last year. Wangadya said out of the seven, 3 are under capital punishment, and 4 appeared before court over vandalism, but were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, she revealed that the commission is still investigating why 18 others are still missing. She urged the general public to share information regarding the missing persons with the commission.

She also criticized the National Unity Platform leadership for alleging that the commission is doing nothing to provide justice to the families of the missing persons.