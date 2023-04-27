The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola to appear before the commission over allegations of violently stopping lawful gatherings.

In her letter dated April 27, 2023, the commission’s chairperson, Mariam Wangandya asks Mr. Ochola to appear before the commission on May 4, 2023, at 10 am.

The commission says the allegations are in regard to article 29(a), (d), and (e), as well as article 221 of the constitution.

“You are by this summons required to appear before this commission on the 4th day of May 2023 at 10:00 0′ Clock in the fore/afternoon to respond to the said allegations at the Commission,” the letter reads in part.

Earlier on today, police arrested at least 11 female opposition MPs led by Mityana Woman MP, Joyce Bagala outside Parliament.

The MPs were holding a peaceful demonstration against the manner in which police have been brutally stopping their belated Women’s Day celebrations in their respective constituencies.

The female MPs were marching from Parliament to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver a petition against police and other security agencies for their unlawful conduct in quelling peaceful gatherings.

Yesterday, they petitioned the speaker Anita Among whom they asked to lead them in protesting against the highhandedness of police.