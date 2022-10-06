Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has implored security agencies holding the 5 people suspected of involvement in robberies to release them or produce them in courts of law.

The commission says their detention has gone beyond the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours.

Frank Kanyesige, Latif Asahaba, Isiah Mugisha, Kelvin Katungi, and a one Sentongo were arrested earlier this week from Fort Portal city on allegations that they possessed a firearm they have been using to terrorise the people of that area.

The UHRC Director Legal Sevices, Idah Nakiganda says all the suspects are still detained at Fort portal Central Police Station.