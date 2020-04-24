Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) is concerned about the continued stigmatisation and discrimination of coronavirus victims in the country.

Addressing the media this morning, the commission chairperson Charles Katebalirwe said stigmatizing and discrimination against people is against Uganda’s constitution which provides for equality and non-discrimination on any grounds under article 21.

His remarks follow the public outcry urging the government to block entry of truck drivers from neighbouring countries especially Kenya and Tanzania after some of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest are the 11 whose samples turned positive last evening, 6 of them from Tanzanians who arrived via Mutukula border post, while 5 are Kenyans, 3 of whom arrived via Malaba and 2 via Busia.

Katebalirwe says all forms of discrimination must stop immediately.