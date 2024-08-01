The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to encourage traders in Kampala’s business hub, known as Kikuubo Lane, to transition from trading in imported products to manufacturing them locally.

This was revealed by the Director General of UIA, Robert Mukiza, during a meeting at UIA head office with traders from Kikuubo and officials from the Global Competitiveness Initiative (GCI) and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) on Wednesday.

He said a special desk has been created under the Domestic Investment Division, which has designed work plans, targets, and timelines to ensure a faster transition of business people from trading to manufacturing.

He noted that traders, especially those in Kikuubo, have a deeper knowledge of the business environment, supply chains, and sizable cash flow, all of which are key aspects in the transition to local manufacturing of products that are currently imported.