By Prossy Kisakye

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day today, journalists and stakeholders have been urged to raise a very strong voice against brutality by security personnel.

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) President, Matthias Rukundo tells KFM that over the years, journalists have been attacked while in line of duty by security personnel, leaving many seriously injured and unable to practise their profession.

He says for this to be stopped, there is need for a collaborative move from journalists themselves and stakeholders to strongly the brutal attacks meted on them.