Dr. Ruth Aisha Kasolo, the Project Director at Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), has been recognized by the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) for her impactful work in empowering Ugandans through social media.

Earlier today (December 12, 2023), the UJA presented Dr. Kasolo with an award in appreciation of her efforts to transform lives across the country.

Beyond her daily duties at PSFU, Dr. Kasolo has built a strong online presence on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Through her engaging videos and life lessons, she has inspired and guided countless individuals, even those who haven’t met her personally. Her messages resonate deeply with Ugandans, who actively share her content across various social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

Dr. Kasolo’s videos tackle diverse themes, but all share the common goal of equipping viewers with tools for success. Her insights on business, personal growth, and overall well-being have touched millions of lives across Uganda.

In addition to her online presence, Dr. Kasolo has also actively participated in events like the Women in Media symposium, where she shared valuable advice with journalists on diversifying their income streams and enhancing their employability through activities like farming and skill development.

This recognition from the UJA, established in 1963 by human rights-minded journalists, further underscores the impact of Dr. Kasolo’s work.

