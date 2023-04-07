The Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) has appealed to the government to ensure that a good quality education service is offered in its Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) programmes.

Presenting his Good Friday message during a prayer service held at Old Kampala Senior Secondary School playground i Kampala., Rev. Joseph Anthony Ziwa the UJCC chair noted that much as the free education offer is commendable, they are concerned about the quality offered.

He says most schools have lost teachers over remuneration concerns

Ziwa has also decried the rate at which learners are dropping out of school.

Last month, government commemorated 25 years since the introduction of the Universal Primary Education (UPE), with experts highlighting several bottlenecks that should be addressed if the programme is to achieve its objectives.

Christians world over participated in the Way of the Cross on Good Friday, a traditional in honor of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.