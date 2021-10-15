By Andrew Bagala

The United Kingdom has warned that terrorists could carry out an attack in Uganda.

In a statement, the UK government calls on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars and during sporting events or gatherings.

However police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said there is no need to elevate the threat levels.

He however confirms that there are sleeper cells already in the country adding efforts to dismantle them are ongoing.

Although the UK did not mention which terrorist group is behind the threat, Uganda security agencies recently accused the Allied Democratic Forces, ADF, rebels of attempting to carry out terror attacks.

Last week, security agents shot dead a suspected ADF rebel, 25 year old Hamid Nsubuga in Kampala.

He was allegedly planning to assassinate a local politician.