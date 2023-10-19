The UK government has warned its citizens to avoid traveling to the Queen Elizabeth National Park where two foreign tourists, and their local guide were killed in an attack blamed on Allied Democratic Forces, a notorious militia group.

According to security reports, the trio was targeted on Tuesday by gunmen as they were on safari in the park and their vehicle set on fire.

Britain’s Foreign Office has now advised its nationals against all but essential travels to the park.

“If you are able to do so safely, you should consider leaving the area,” the warning reads in part.

Queen Elizabeth Park shares a border with DRC and its renowned Virunga National Park, a habitat for rare mountain gorillas, and where armed groups are believed to operate.

In 2019, a US tourist and her safari guide were kidnapped by four gunmen during an evening game drive through the Ugandan park who were later recovered unharmed after a ransom was paid.