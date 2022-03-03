By Ritah Kemigisa

The East African Community has called for restraint and an immediate ceasefire by Russia and Ukraine to avoid further loss of life and damage to property.

According to a Wednesday statement from the EAC secretariat, they are calling upon all parties to seek an amicable settlement through the conflict resolution avenues available under the Charter of the United Nations.

The regional bloc notes that it shares deep concern expressed by the African Union Commission on the reported discrimination of Africans seeking safe exit from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

They have appealed to concerned authorities to accord equal treatment to all affected persons.

The Secretariat says it is working closely with EAC Partner States’ Missions in Eastern Europe, to facilitate the safe exit of EAC residents in the affected areas.

They have also encouraged the two parties to exhaust all diplomatic options in an effort to find a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict.