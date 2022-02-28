By Ritah Kemigisa

The ongoing war in Ukraine will have a huge impact on Uganda as it will further worsen the oil crisis in the country thus increasing inflation.

The remark comes from the leader of the people’s front for transition Dr Kizza Besigye at a time there is continued fighting in Ukraine and missile attacks rock its capital Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy over the weekend pledged to defend his country, saying he will not surrender.

Speaking to KFM, Dr Besigye says there is no war that has no big consequences on Uganda alluding to the previous world wars where Ugandans were taken to fight.

He however warns that further sanctions against Russia which is one of the big producers of oil will directly spike fuel prices in Uganda.

Russian troops on Thursday last week invaded Ukraine and the fighting has left nearly 200 people dead while over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the beginning of Moscow’s assault.