Members of parliament sitting on the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee have asked the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) together with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to produce 26 missing land titles for Uganda’s missions abroad.

This after the acting secretary of ULC, Andrew Nyumba, revealed to the committee chaired by Buliisa district woman MP Norah Bigirwa that it is in possession of titles for only 14 mission properties, out of 40 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted to the Commission.

Aruu South MP, Christopher Komakech and Arua Central City’s Jackson Atima said that ULC should urgently develop the land titles for foreign missions abroad for land safety, blaming the commission for not taking the matter seriously.

The chairperson of the Committee asked the Commission and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to harmonize their records after it was revealed that the land title for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is missing after officials from the Commission denied being in possession of the same.