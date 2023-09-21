The President of the Uganda Law Society, Mr. Bernard Oundo has appealed to the judiciary to enhance accountability and rule of law as a way of honoring the legacy of the first Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka was murdered for his love and respect for the rule of law, human rights, and justice.

He was violently arrested by the late Iddi Amin’s regime state agents from his Chambers at the High Court, and murdered. His remains have never been recovered.

Speaking at the ongoing 6th Annual Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture at the High Court Headquarters in Kampala, Oundo said judicial accountability and transparency can be used to effectively promote efficiency in courts and independence of the judiciary.

He has also asked the Judiciary to start translating judgements into local languages.

“I believe that it is high time that the judgements are translated in at least five local languages to ensure that our people understand the judicial decisions emanating from the courts and that we are not leaving anyone behind,” Oundo said on Thursday.

The function is being officiated by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and former Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, is the chief guest representing President Museveni.

Other key guests include two former Chief Justices, Bart Katureebe and Benjamin Odoki.

The Judiciary uses the day to remind the justice sector of the critical role it plays in promoting and protecting the supremacy of the Constitution and human rights.