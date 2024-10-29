The Uganda Law Society (ULS), through its Executive Order RNB No. 2 of 2024, has recalled its representatives to the Judicial Service Commission.

This is the second significant development since Mr. Isaac Ssemakadde assumed the presidency of the ULS, the first being the dismissal of both the Attorney General and Solicitor General from the ULS Council.

According to Ssemakadde, Ms. Ruth Sebatindira and Ms. Norah Matovu Winyi were unlawfully and unconstitutionally nominated. He held a media briefing in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Uganda Law Society through its newly elected council by virtue of the authority invested in it by Section 10 of the Uganda Law Society Act and the Uganda Constitution hereby issues this executive order recalling all individuals who were appointed as Uganda Law Society representatives to the Judicial Service Commission and other Statutory bodies without being elected according to the provisions of the Uganda Law Society elections regulation 2016 are hereby recalled, “he said.

Additionally, the ULS has scheduled elections no later than December 31, 2024, to elect representatives to the Judicial Service Commission and other statutory bodies.

According to Ssemakadde, an extraordinary general meeting will be convened to elect these leaders.

“The Uganda Law Society elections Committee shall immediately execute its mandate as provided for in regulation 13 of the Uganda Law Society Elections regulations 2016 in accordance with section 15 of the law society act, the Uganda Law Society elections council shall not later than 31st December 2024, convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect ULS representatives to JSC and for other statutory bodies, except ULS representatives to the Law Council who were duly elected, “he added.

Upon his election, Ssemakadde promised to strengthen the rule of law, democracy, legal aid for disadvantaged people, and provide incentives to members of the legal fraternity to willingly provide pro bono services.