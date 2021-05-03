By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Law Society president Phiona Wall says they are working to have the Employment Act 2006 amended for workers’ rights and entitlements to be fully observed and respected.

Speaking days after the country commemorated the International Labour Day, Wall also appeals to employers to prioritize health Standard Operating procedures amid a Covid-19 pandemic still claiming lives across the country.

She says this should be managed alongside ensuring workers’ mental health as the devastating negative effects of the pandemic take toll on communities.

The 1995 Constitution of Uganda under Article 40 provides for the worker’s right to a clean and safe working environment among other rights.