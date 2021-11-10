By Prossy Kisakye

The Uganda Medical Association has backed the ongoing countrywide strike for intern doctors under the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) over low pay and poor working conditions.

On Monday, the association president Mary Nabwire, announced a countrywide sit-down strike demanding that the President’s pledge on enhancing their salaries be implemented.

President Museveni in June directed that medical interns be paid a monthly allowance of Shs 2.5 million from shs 750,000 because they work long hours without lunch, live in cheap and unsafe houses, no medical equipment among other hardships.

The new president of the Uganda Medical Association, Dr. Samuel Oledo, tells KFM that all health workers in Uganda are facing serious challenges which need immediate attention