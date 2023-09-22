The Uganda Medical Association has faulted the government for the poor quality of medical interns on the market.

Government through the Ministry of Health has announced plans to streamline the internship programme in a new draft policy proposal yet to be presented to Cabinet.

While presenting a keynote address at an ongoing joint annual Scientific Health Conference in Entebbe, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine, said that the proposals include introduction of pre-entry intern exams, and addressing issues of supervision among others.

Speaking to KFM, the Secretary General of the association Dr Herbert Luswata said the Ministry has the responsibility through the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council to supervise medical schools and other bodies to ensure they meet all training requirements.

“The Ministry has responsibility to regulate and supervise these medical schools to ensure that they have the laboratories, necessary equipment, lecturers, and they have whatever it takes to have a good medical school which can pay a good doctor, nurse and a good pharmacy,” Luswata said.

The issue of quality is on their part as the Ministry of Health and whatever needs to be improved is on their part as a ministry,” he added.