Uganda Medical Association has asked parliament to put stringent clauses that prohibit the harvest and transplant of organs in children except where children are identical twins.

They made the request while appearing before parliamentary committee on Health to give their views on the Uganda Human Organ Donation and transplant bill 2021.

The secretary general of the association Herbert Luswata informed the committee that clause 72 of the bill prohibits donation of an organ from a living child but they would like the committee to put an exception of an identical twin child.

Luswata says that identical twins can be allowed to have a bone marrow transplant but this should also be with the minister’s approval.

The Urological and transplant surgeon at Mulago National Specialized hospital Frank Asiimwe informed the committee that children have the best organs but they are minors who cannot make the best decision and hence it is unfair to allow their organs to be harvested saying that they are likely to be turned into a garden for harvesting .