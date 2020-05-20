Uganda Medical Association (UMA) is concerned that government has not come out with a clear strategy to address other traditional killer diseases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to KFM Dr. Ekwaro Obuku, the former association president says many people are dying during this COVID-19 lockdown from preventable diseases like malaria and pneumonia but focus has been shifted to coronavirus.

He notes that suspension of public and private transport has led to loss of lives in cases where the patients, especially expectant mothers are unable to get alternatives means to get to health facilities.

Dr Obuku meanwhile advises government to use the lockdown to equip health facilities across the country with the necessary gadgets needed in the fight against not only coronavirus but other diseases as well.