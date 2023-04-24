The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has moved to the rescue of pre-medical interns who were on Monday morning arrested during a protest they had staged.

The group was due to march to parliament to seek President Museveni’s intervention regarding their deployment and general welfare arising from budget cuts.

Some of the medical students who graduated last year are being detained at the central police station.

According to the UMA Secretary General, Dr. Herbet Luswaata, they are working hard to ensure justice prevails.

“We reached out to Parliament last time when the interns tried to demonstrate. I went there with two people and I delivered the document to the commissioner and received the document on behalf of the Speaker. The issue of allowances for the interns and SHOs, we discussed it in the health committee of parliament, and according to Dr. Ayume, they made a recommendation that the money should be put in the budget,” Luswata told KFM on Monday.