The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has defended health workers accused of absenteeism, saying they are simply overwhelmed by the huge work load that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to a call by the ministry of health permanent secretary Dr. Diana Atwine for disciplinary action against absentee health workers, the association president, Dr Richard Idro says the government should instead focus on increasing the number of workers for the sector.

Dr Idro tells KFM that the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on the few available health workers as most of their colleagues have been taken up in control activities, while many others have tested positive for coronavirus.

He however quickly adds that they do not condone absenteeism.

The health ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Atwine in a 19thOctober 2020 communique gave public health facility heads, two weeks to punish absentee public officers.