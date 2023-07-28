The Uganda Medical Association (UMA ) has welcomed a move by government to finally clear the deployment of medical interns to the 58 internship centres across the country.

In a tweet, UMA has also called for a continued flow and deployment of medical interns upon completion of their studies.

We thank @MinofHealthUG [Ministry of Health] for ensuring that Interns are finally deployed. Medical Interns are a strong pillar in the health workforce. There’s need to ensure there’s continued flow and deployment of Medical interns upon completion of their Medical school studies,” the tweet reads.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the director-general health services at the health ministry says over 1,900 medical interns will be deployed at a net monthly allowance of Shs1 million each to facilitate their accommodation and feeding.

All the medical Interns are expected to report to their various training centres by next month.