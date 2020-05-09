By Benjamin Jumbe

Electricity distribution company UMEME has announced an emergency load shedding across the country starting today.

This follows notification from its supplier the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited of a nationwide outage to allow release tests at generation plants of Nalubale, Kiira, Bujagali and Isimba.

Umeme spokesperson, Stephen Ilungole says this will be effected from today to Monday from 9 am – 5 pm daily.

He appeals to members of the public to be patient as the engineers work around the clock to minimize impact of this load shedding.