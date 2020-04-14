



By Benjamin Jumbe

Electricity distributor, UMEME has called for patience as they restore power supply following a national wide power outage being experienced across the country.

The outage happened as Ugandans across the country waited anxiously to listen to the President’s address on COVID 19 and the way forward regarding the lockdown.

In a tweet message, David Birungi an official from UMEME says they were aware of the national outage and are working with the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited to resolve the matter.

He attributes the outage to a Water weed island which migrated last night clogging intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali dams.

He however says they are working to restore power supply via Isimba and Namanve.