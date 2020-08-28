Uganda management Institute is slated to conduct a scientific graduation that will see over 3500 students graduate from Various pragrams.

Jeff Nsamba, the UMI senior marketing officer tells KFM that due to the covid-19 pandemic, only best students from each class and a few invited guests will attend today’s function at the institute.

He says that the rest of the students will attend their graduation on social platforms and television that will broadcast it live.

He revealed that in total, only 70 people will attend the function physically while observing the ministry of health guidelines most especially social distancing.

Meanwhile, the vice president Edward Sekandi is to preside over the ceremony as chief guest.