The United Nations (UN) department of safety and security has issued an advisory to its staff regarding alleged insecurity along the Entebbe Expressway and the Northern Bypass.

In a statement dated July 19th, 2023, UN says “Available information indicates that there is a resurgence of criminal gangs along the Northern bypass that connects to the Entebbe Expressway.”

It adds that several of their staff have fallen victim to violent robberies by organized criminal elements along the road after sunset orchestrated by youth aged between 14-25 years.

“Several members of the public have been affected including some UN staff. A joint security team has intensified operations at Busega, Masanafu, Namungoona flyover, NWSC treatment plant at Lubigi, Bwaise, Kaleerwe, Kyebando, Kisaasi, Naalya roundabout and Namboole,” the statement reads in part.

They claim Uganda police’s response time to emergencies on the Expressway varies from less than an hour to over two hours, along with uncoordinated security patrols by Pinnacle Service Providers and police.

The UN has further advised their officials to avoid travelling along the Expressway from Entebbe to Kampala, adding that if they are to do so, they should travel with police escorts, among other recommendations.

“The current security measures stay in place and UN personnel continue to be advised to avoid travelling on the Expressway from Entebbe to Kampala and from Kampala to Entebbe between 2200hrs-0600hrs and are to consider using day flights to and from Entebbe or staying at Entebbe on late night arrival or departure. If travel is absolutely necessary and unavoidable, then both the Kampala and Entebbe SOC are to be informed prior to travel,” the statement reads further.

The Uganda Police Force is yet to respond to the concerns.