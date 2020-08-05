The UN Secretary-General has called for “bold steps” to address the crisis left by the Covid-19 pandemic in the education sector.

António Guterres says the COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption to education in history and prolonged school closures could further entrench inequalities in access to learning.

Describing education as “the key to personal development and the future of societies”, Guterres has issued recommendations to get children back in the classroom in a policy brief launched alongside a new global campaign called Save our Future.

In a video message, he says, “the world faces unsustainable levels of inequality, the world needs education – the great equalizer – more than ever.”

The UN estimates that the pandemic has affected more than one billion students worldwide.

Despite efforts to continue learning during the crisis, including through delivering lessons by radio, television and online, many are still not being reached.