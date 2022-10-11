As the world commemorates the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child today, the UN Chief is calling for a celebration of the lives and achievements of girls across the world.

Antonio Guterres says when girls are supported to realize their human rights, they can reach their potential and create a better world for themselves, their communities, and societies.

He points out that when girls are in school, they are more likely to lead healthy, productive and fulfilling lives.

Guterres however notes that girls continue to face unprecedented challenges to their right to education, their physical and mental wellness, and being safe from violence.

In Uganda, as part of the commemorative events, the ministry of gender, labour, and social development will today launch the Children Reference Group, a structured platform for engaging children at national and sub-national level.

Over the last 10 years, the UN says, there has been increased attention to issues that matter to girls on the part of governments, policymakers and the general public – along with more opportunities for their voices to be heard on the global stage.

The world’s 600 million adolescent girls have shown time and time again that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the changemakers driving progress in their communities, building back stronger for all, including women, boys, and men.

“Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential,” Guterres nogted.