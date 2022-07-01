By Ritah Kemigisa

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked donors to scale up the much needed financial and technical contributions to the Road Safety Fund.

According to Guterres, road crashes are the single biggest killer of people aged 5-29 in the world today.

The Global status report on road safety launched by the World Health Organisation in December 2018, also highlights that the number of annual road traffic deaths has reached 1.4 million.

The UN chief thus urges the UN General Assembly (UNGA) countries to accede to UN road safety conventions & implement whole-of-society action plans, with a strong prevention approach.

In Uganda, according to the annual police traffic report of 2021, over 1,400 accidents were registered in the months of September 2021, and out of these nearly 300 people died and over 1,000 were injured in the whole country.

The main cause was speeding and reckless driving.