By Juliet Nalwooga

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned yesterday’s terror attack on Kampala.

In a statement, the Secretary-General has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these despicable acts of violence and wished full recovery to those injured.

He expresses hope that all persons involved in the commission of the attacks will be swiftly brought to justice.

Yesterday’s twin bombings at the Central Police Station in Kampala and claimed the lives killed 6 people including 3 suicide bombers and left more than 30 others injured, some of them critically.

Islamic State has claimed the attack in the heart of Kampala.

The group made the claim via the group’s Amaq News Agency on an affiliated Telegram account.