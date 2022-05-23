By Prossy Kisakye

The United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has asked governments to shift subsidies away from fossil fuels to protect the poor and most vulnerable people.

This comes amid skyrocketing global fuel prices that have in-turn pushed essential commodity prices in several countries including here in Uganda, with calls from various circles for governments to consider subsidies on essential goods.

In a televised address last night, President Museveni dampened hopes of Ugandans for subsidies and tax cuts on essential goods, saying if implemented, such a move would be dangerous and suicidal.

“If we subsidise or even just remove the taxes on imported commodities, the level of consumption will either remain the same, but this time each litre taking more dollars, or actually increase. The dollar dain will now increase per litre and also, worse, people will buy more of this expensive commodity”, he said.

However, in a tweet, the UN Chief says that while people suffer from high prices at the pump, the oil & gas industry is raking in billions from a distorted market.

Guterres adds that every minute, coal, oil and gas receive $11M in subsidies.