By Catherine Ageno

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling on world leaders to mark this year’s World Population Day with focus on global shared values and contribute to a common future.

He notes that this year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when the global population is expected to hit 8 billion.

The UN chief says reaching a global population of 8 billion is a numerical landmark, but all focus must always be on people.

He says leaders must now strive to build 8 billion opportunities for the 8 billion people to live dignified and fulfilled lives.

Guterres adds that this is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, and a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another

“Amidst COVID-19, the climate crisis, wars and conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, hunger and poverty, our world is in peril”, Mr. Guterres said in a statement.

He also urges the global population to renew the promise to fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for a sustainable and inclusive future for all eight billion of us, leaving no one behind