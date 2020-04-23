The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal for the response and impact of COVID-19 in Uganda.

While launching the appeal this morning, the UN Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative to Uganda, Rosa Malango has said it will reach out to 12.8 million people among the most vulnerable groups in Uganda.

She notes that they will be operating in refugee settlements, as well as targeting health, food security, livelihoods and nutrition, life- saving services, social protection and immediate economic support.

Malango emphasises the need for collective efforts to support this appeal to help millions of people affected by the deadly Coronavirus global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Malango appeals to development partners to contribute generously to the cause through organisations like Red Cross that are partnering with the UN in this cause.