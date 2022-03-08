By Ritah Kemigisa

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, the UN secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for gender quotas that could result in the world benefiting from more women leaders.

According to Guterres, the world “cannot emerge from the pandemic with the clock spinning backwards on gender equality.”

He has applauded the women for their great contribution in ending the covid19 pandemic and hails ideas, innovations and activism that are changing the world for the better and is now encouraging more women leaders across all walks of life.

However, Guterres says women and girls have frequently tolerated the brunt of the consequences of the virus spreading worldwide, which have included girls and women being shut out of schools and workplaces, led to rising poverty and rising violence, and seen women doing the vast majority of the world’s unpaid but essential care work.

To remedy the situation, he is calling for guaranteed quality education for every girl, massive investments in women’s training and decent work, effective action to end gender-based violence, and universal health care.