The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) has asked all its workers to stay alert and avoid the areas of Kampala Central business and electoral commission offices along Jinja road.

This comes at a time, the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi is set to meet officials from the electoral commission over alleged police brutality during his campaigns.

Bobi Wine who has since suspended his campaigns faults the electoral commission for keeping silent about his concerns.

Yesterday, two people including his music producer Dan Magic and Wilfred Kato, a police officer who heads his security detail were injured during a scuffle with police in Nazigo, Kayunga District.

A security detail from the UNDSS has cautioned all its workers to monitor their surroundings and ensure early and timely reporting of all evolving crowds.

They have also been asked to adhere to all traffic regulations as there is anticipated to be heavy traffic jam.