By AFP

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged Addis Ababa and Mogadishu to open dialogue to settle their dispute over Ethiopia’s maritime deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal with Somaliland on January 1 that gives it much sought-after access to the sea. In return, Somaliland — which unilaterally declared independence in 1991 — has said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition.

Addis Ababa has not confirmed this.