The international community has asked government to come up with new strategies which will be used to address the plight of children from poor families who are likely to drop out of school as a result of the effects caused by COVID-19 Pandemic.

The United Nations Resident coordinator in Uganda Rosa Malango says they are worried of , the number of children especially girls who are going to drop out school due to teenage pregnancy.

She says children who are going to be affected are those from the marginalized communities in rural areas.

She says this is bound to increase poverty among the community and therefore it must be addressed.

He asked the government to support the ministry of education to ensure that, it’s empowered to address the plight of such marginalized communities.

Malango made the remarks while officiating at the 10th anniversary of the equal opportunity commission in Kampala.