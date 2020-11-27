By Prossy Kisakye

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has called for a shared responsibility by world leaders to beat the colliding epidemics of HIV and COVID-19.

In her World Aids Day message delivered virtually Thursday morning, Byanyima said the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening progress that the world has made in health and development over the past 20 years, including the gains so far made against HIV.

She said like all epidemics, coronavirus is widening the inequalities that already existed in gender racial, social and economic spheres.

Byanyima noted that it’s only global solidarity and shared responsibility that will help the globe to beat coronavirus and bring an end to the HIV epidemic and guarantee the right to health for all.

UNAIDS statistics indicate that more than 12 million people are still waiting to get on HIV treatment and 1.7 million people got infected with HIV in 2019 because they could not access essential services.

The World Aids Day is commemorated annually on December 3rd.

The theme for this year focuses on the global commitment to deliver quality, people-centered HIV prevention and treatment services for impact.